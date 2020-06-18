'Zoombombing' on its way out, plus tips on how to ace video conferencing and save data

“Zoombombing” looks set to be a thing of the past — Zoom has just announced that it will soon allow all users of its videoconferencing software to enable end-to-end encryption, protecting conversations from all outside parties.

The security feature is currently restricted to paid users.

The company has been heavily criticised for failing to beef up its security when usage spiked as countries went into Covid-19 lockdown, with private videos being hacked and uninvited guests dropping in on calls with porn and sexist or racist taunts — aka Zoombombing.

The company’s new security fix will require all those seeking access to a Zoom meeting to take part in a one-time process, prompting them for more information, such as verifying a phone number via text, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan said in a blog post on Wednesday.

Meeting via screen has clearly been a very steep learning curve for many.

The "new normal" may mean you can attend a meeting without leaving home or even getting out of your pajama bottoms, but mastering the technicalities and etiquette of virtual conferencing has proved challenging.

In Zoom, Skype, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangout meetings on screens across the land, there are those who clearly haven’t been told about mic muting or when and how to turn their cameras on and off, so Sally’s barking dogs drown out the MD’s announcement and everyone can see Vusi checking out his Twitter feed while sipping his coffee.

The global surge in the use of video conferencing in the past three months has been phenomenal - and Zoom has been the clear winner, according to app tracking website SensorTower. It shot up from 148th to become the top ranking app in SA in a matter of days.

But its lack of security has been more than a little problematic.