Beware the UIF application con, advice on banking charges & when to shop

In this weekly segment of bite-sized chunks of useful information, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler summarises news you can use:

The UIF application con

It was inevitable that some would seek to exploit people’s desperation over Covid-19 related delays in Unemployment Fund (UIF) payments.

It is illegal for any agency or person purporting to act on behalf of an applicant to charge a fee for submitting an application for UIF benefits. But reader “Ryan” didn’t know that, and he’s not alone.

He responded to the website advert of a company offering to “provide assistance for anyone that does not wish to submit their own claim by visiting the department of labour offices, or make the necessary enquiries that are required, during the review of the claim by the department of labour” for a one-off “service fee” of R850.

“We hired them to help us with getting our former domestic worker's payments in order as we've been paying UIF for her,” he said.