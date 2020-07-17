Contact your insurer about your 'new normal' in lockdown & are those rave reviews for real?

In this weekly segment of bite-sized chunks of useful information, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler summarises news you can use:

Have you told your insurer about your new normal?

If you’ve started conducting a business from home as a result of the lockdown, contact your insurer to tell them of your changed circumstances to avoid a claim being rejected on the grounds that you failed to inform them.

Insurance premiums are linked to risk, so insurers often say they were denied the opportunity to charge a premium to match the new risk, and thus refuse to honour the claim.

That’s one of several top tips shared by the ombudsman for short-term insurance (OSTI) this week.

The same goes for any other change in your life which could affect your cover and your chances of a successful claim, such as a move to a new address.

And if you’ve acquired a new cellphone in recent months, make sure you’re not still paying to insure your old one, meaning you won’t be paid out if something happens to the one you’re currently using.

Other OSTI tips: “If you are involved in a car accident, make sure that you contact your insurer to arrange for your vehicle to be towed from the accident scene. You may be held liable for the towing and storage if you allow an unauthorised service provider to tow and store your vehicle.”

I’ll add to that - some unscrupulous tow truck operators trick people into releasing their damaged cars to them at an accident scene by offering to call their insurers on their behalf for authorisation. They then pretend to call the insurer, and falsely claim to have got authorisation. Never accept such “help” after an accident.

Have your insurer’s accident number saved in your cellphone and make that call yourself.

Finally, if you haven’t paid your insurance premium - and you haven’t come to a “payment holiday” arrangement with your insurer either - you have no cover should disaster strike. The same goes for your monthly vehicle tracking fee.

I heard from a man this week who hadn’t paid his fee since March. When his car was hijacked last week, the company said sorry, no payment, no tracking.

Make sure the shoe fits

Before buying something from a store, make sure it fits. And if it’s a gift, tell the recipient to make sure it’s what they want before they start using it.

That’s because if a purchase is not defective, the retailer is not legally obliged to take it back at all.