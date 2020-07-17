'I've been crying every day': hope for Constantia insurance policyholders

But the company has now confirmed that it is “in the process of implementing the order to give effect to the judgment”.

“We will be distributing e-mail communications to all policyholders in the next seven to 10 days,” Constantia’s group marketing general manager Alex Taljaard told TimesLIVE.

“We have studied the judgment with our legal representatives and taken direction from the prudential authority.”

Ncgobo had received the claim rejection letter only one working day after the judgment, Taljaard said.

“We were still reviewing the judgment, therefore the status quo on communications remained, so as to not cause further confusion until an internal decision had been made.

“Given the outcome of our internal discussions, our operational team have since stopped the distribution of outcome letters and have contacted those who received these letters between April and June, stating that a reassessment will take place.”

Ncgobo confirmed that she’d since received an e-mail from Constantia, advising her of that. She and her daughter stand to receive about R300,000 from her mother’s policy, she said.

“Maybe I can start to hope now ...”

When Paul Chase got that “Don’t be alarmed, but we’re cancelling your policy” SMS from Constantia at the end of February, after almost five years of paying R700 a month in premiums, he was furious, as he couldn’t afford to take out similar cover with another insurer.

He died suddenly, and unexpectedly, in his sleep on June 4 at the age of 71.

“That left my mom in a very difficult situation,” said his daughter Robyn, who only recently learnt of the high court judgment.

The applicants in the case were Hermione Nell and 73 others who took out policies covering illnesses, accidents and death with Constantia - only to be told via SMS in late February that they were to be cancelled with effect from the end of March.

The court ordered that:

Constantia’s cancelling of its two policies, Prime Living CoverGrow and Prime Living Legacy, held by the 74 applicants, was unlawful and of no force and effect;

The policies are still in existence;

Constantia is to notify all policyholders - about 5,270 - that they may lodge claims for insured events since the date of the “purported cancellation”; and

Constantia must give them all 30 days from the date of the order to pay premiums since March, should they wish to remain insured by those policies.

The policies were “expressly and aggressively” marketed as providing “cover for life”, judge Bashier Vally said.

But when the policies were sold over the phone, no mention was made of the small print in the contract, which was only sent the policyholders later. It read: “The Insurer may cancel this policy on 30 days’ written notice ...”

They were lulled into a false sense of security by being told they had “cover for life”, the judge said.

Constantia had until today (Friday) to appeal the judgment.