Insurers' peace offering rejected by hospitality clients

“It will help, but it’s not enough.”

So says Meg Fargher, of Budmarsh Country Lodge, in response to the news that Santam would pay “interim relief” to its qualifying business-interruption clients while it awaits a court decision on whether its rejection of claims related to Covid-19 claims is legally justifiable.

Four weeks ago, at a virtual press conference hosted by loss-adjustment firm Insurance Claims Africa (ICA) and the Tourism Business Council, an emotional Fargher told how the Magaliesburg-based lodge she and her husband Ken established couldn’t survive for much longer.

“We have no cash and no income. We owe our creditors R600,000 and Eskom is threatening to cut our electricity. What do we say to our staff? They don’t understand there is simply no money left. Should we tell them to go and ask Santam?” she said.

A month later, the regulators — the Financial Services Conduct Authority and the Prudential Authority — went to Santam and its competitors and had a chat about their rejection of claims submitted by hospitality clients who had business interruption “extension” policies, including cover for contagious or notifiable diseases.

“This follows continued pressure from ICA on the insurers, the regulator and government through direct engagement, targeted litigation and the intense media campaign we have led to highlight the unfair and irresponsible behaviour of your insurers,” ICA chief executive Ryan Woolley said in a letter to the about 500 businesses the firm represents.

“The insurance sector’s reputation is being tarnished by their continued refusal to honour your claims.”