How to choose a leather couch, protect a new TV & buy beauty items online

In this weekly segment of bite-sized chunks of useful information, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler gives you news you can use:

There’s leather, and then there’s 'leather'

If you’re in the market for a leather lounge suite, do some research on the types of leather used to make those sofas and chairs to avoid ending up with furniture that peels or cracks within two to three years. I could wallpaper my home with images of hideous-looking “leather” furniture sent by consumers whose bargain leather suite turned out to be anything but a great investment.

And here’s the thing — you usually get a year’s warranty only on those suites, during which time the suite still looks fine — it takes a few years for the plastic coating applied to bonded or bicast “leather” suites to crack and peel.

By then you have no recourse.

A few decades back, when you bought a leather lounge suite, you knew you’d be getting something that would last for decades, and actually improve with age in that lovely vintage way.

That’s because leather furniture was upholstered with the “grain split” or “top grain” — the top part of a hide, after it had been split into two; and it’s the nicest, strongest part.

The bottom bit, called a “split” is a much weaker leather, without the outer epidermis to hold everything together.

In recent years, the leather industry has come up with many creative ways to turn that bottom split into coverings for furniture — splitting, embossing, pigmenting, coating with plastic — so as to make aspirational “leather” lounge suites affordable to the mass market.

They call it “bonded” and “bicast” leather, and some suppliers attempt a description of what that entails, but all most consumers focus on is that lovely “Leather Mark” they use with it, not realising that it lacks the strength, breathability and durability of “full” leather.

Bonded leather is even more inferior than bicast leather, and being 85% synthetic, it’s really not leather at all.

So ask very specific questions about the leather on that suite before you do the deal.

If you can only afford a lounge suite covered in “leather” from a roll, rather than a hide, you’d be much better off buying a fabric one instead.