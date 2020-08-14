Check debits for old cellphones & your rights on defective products explained

In this weekly segment of bite-sized chunks of useful information, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler summarises news you can use:

Want those comfy shoes to last? Wear them more

Most “comfort shoes” manufacturers — Hush Puppies, Froggie, Tsonga, Green Cross, Clarks, Scholl, Blundstone, Bass and Ecco, for example — use moulded polyurethane (PU) soles. That’s what makes them so comfortable.

But over time, if they aren’t worn continually, even a tiny bit of humidity in the air can begin to break down the long chemical chains that form polyester polyurethane in a process called hydrolysis.

Ironically, the soles don’t disintegrate from over-wear, they do so because of lack of wear.

Who would think to wear sandals throughout winter and boots in summer? The problem is many consumers are not told about this when they buy shoes with PU soles.

Durban-based Froggie shoes does disclose the downside of comfy PU soles by means of a swing tag on those shoes, essentially telling buyers to save the soles by wearing the shoes as often as possible.

Hendrik found out about the phenomenon only last week when he wore a pair of Green Cross slip-ons which he bought a few years ago after a back op, but seldom wears. “The soles just disintegrated,” he told me. “When I did a Google search, I found an old article of yours on the issue, explaining what happened.” (Google “shoes fall apart” and hundreds of thousands of PU sole stories pop up.)

Hydrolysis is most prevalent in humid, coastal areas, and keeping the shoes in a box, in a dark cupboard, accelerates the process.

But, alas, it seldom happens within the six-month Consumer Protection Act warranty period, so there is no legal recourse. So now would be a good time to dance about your lounge in those PU-soled sandals you haven’t worn since pre-lockdown.

So did you cancel the insurance on your old phone?

Could you be paying insurance for a cellphone you stopped using years ago? Very possibly.

You may have stopped using a handset five years ago, but the policy on it will still be in force, and the premiums being collected from you via debit order every month, unless you specifically cancelled it.

If you don’t make that call — or send that e-mail — to cancel the insurance on your old phone when you replace it with your new one it will just continue, year after year, with no notification.

I’ve heard from people who discovered that they were still paying insurance of phones they stopped using four or even six years previously.

Here’s the thing, in the case of cellphone insurance sold by the networks on behalf of third-party insurers, the premium deductions are not always described on bank statements as “cellphone insurance”.

In one case I investigated, the word “Monitor” appeared on the women’s bank statement next to the premium deduction on her bank statement.