Disinfectant tunnels are doomed, but what of disinfectant foggers?

With the disinfectant tunnels now roundly condemned as being both ineffective and potentially harmful, the new hard sell to offices, gyms, churches and schools is the disinfectant fogger.

And with the country now in level 2, the marketing of these fogging products has been stepped up.

But many of them have not been proven to be effective against viruses, much less the new coronavirus specifically. And without sufficient contact time on surfaces, even the appropriate disinfectant won’t kill the virus, authorities and industry experts say.

Earlier this month, South Africa’s Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) upheld a complaint that a product marketed by Meridian Hygiene as “Coronafog” falsely created the impression that it is “fogging good” at killing the coronavirus in buildings, and ordered it to withdraw the claim.

The ad watchdog said Coronafog's boasts that it can kill SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes Covid-19, and that its product and process are effective against the coronavirus, “are currently unsubstantiated” and thus misleading.