Fit for purpose: The cost of your gym payment freeze

Asked to comment, Consumer Goods and Services Ombud (CGSO) Magauta Mphahlele said the gyms in question “seem to have treated the period of the lockdown as an interruption of the fixed-term period, which resulted in the deferral of the parties’ rights and obligations under the agreement”.

“Now that the lockdown has been relaxed, the rights and obligations of the parties are revived and the gyms have extended the existing contracts by the number of months when they could not operate,” she said.

“While this might in itself not be wrong in the context of a pandemic and forced lockdown, we are of the view that this extension is a notifiable change since the consumer could not have necessarily contemplated what the implications of freezing their contracts could have been.”

In order to extend a fixed-term contract, companies are required to notify consumers between 40 and 80 days before the end of the contract term “in writing or any other recordable form” of the impending expiry date and any material changes that will apply if the contract is to continue.

“A notification to consumers would be good business practice as it would allow consumers to weigh their options including the financial implications of either cancelling, renewing or allowing the extension,” said Mphahlele.

Based on the complaints the ombud’s office received, gyms opted to deal with the forced closure of gyms for five months in one of several ways, she said.

Firstly, if the gym could not offer the service and did not charge for the service during the lockdown, they extended the period of the contract by the number of months during which the service was interrupted and will charge for those months “subject to advance notification”.

In this scenario, the normal cancellation terms and conditions would apply if the consumer cancels prior to the expiry of the extended fixed term.

Secondly, if the gym continued to charge for the service during the lockdown when the service was not provided, members were offered free months at the end of the expiry of the term of their contract. Some agreed to the offer, “but in the case of those who do not wish to continue with the agreement beyond its expiry, we are of the view that they would be entitled to a refund of the months they paid but did not use,” said Mphahlele.

“If the consumer cancels prior to the expiry of the fixed term, then we are of the view that, subject to deducting a reasonable cancellation fee, they would be entitled to a refund of the months they had paid for but did not use.”