Glass particles discovery in Liqui Fruit grape juice cans sparks batch recall

Wendy Knowler Consumer journalist
06 September 2020 - 08:52
An entire batch of Liqui Fruit red grape juice has been recalled after three consumers found “small shards of glass” in their 330ml cans.

“The investigation as to the root cause and extent of the issue is under way,” a Pioneer Foods spokesperson said on Sunday.

“No-one has been hurt, as far as we are aware.”

As “a precautionary measure” the company is recalling the specific manufacturing batches of Liqui Fruit Red Grape 330ml cans from the market.

“The majority of this stock is still in warehouses and has not yet been purchased by consumers, but as concern for the welfare of our consumers is paramount, we are taking all possible steps to recover this stock quickly.”

In terms of the Consumer Protection Act, such recalls have to be actioned in conjunction with the National Consumer Commission (NCC).

Acting consumer commissioner Thezi Mabuza said in a statement late on Saturday night that the NCC had yet to receive the official recall notice, but would be monitoring the recall process.

“We urge consumers who bought this product to stop consuming it immediately and return it to the retailer where it was purchased, for a full refund,” she said.

Here are the batch details:

  • Pioneer Foods product code: 27327
  • Outer case bar code: 6001240225615
  • Shrink pack bar code: 6001240225608
  • Single Unit bar code: 6001240225592 — printed on side of can
  • With this specific date coding: BB 01.04.2021 C Time and BB 02.04.2021 C Time

