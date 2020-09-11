Watch-outs of the week: be careful when buying a car privately

In this weekly segment of bite-sized chunks of useful information, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler summarises news you can use:

High risk four-wheel bargains

This week online advertising platform Gumtree revealed that it has more than 70,000 used cars on offer on its site, with huge numbers of Volkswagens, Toyotas and Fords, in particular.

“SA new vehicle sales may be down by about 35% compared to winter 2019, but the market for used cars is growing, with SA’s most perennially popular brands leading the virtual sales lot,” Gumtree said. “With online shopping having surged since the hard lockdown in March this year, there’s been a notable increase in used-car listings as South Africans rework their budgets to future-proof their finances.”

If you’re after a VW Polo, Toyota Corolla or Ford Ranger, you’re spoilt for choice on Gumtree, with 3,137, 2,475 and 1,867 of them being advertised for sale respectively.

A word of caution, though: when you buy a car privately, you do not have the safety net of the Consumer Protection Act’s six-month warranty. It’s effectively a voetstoets deal. And that’s a perfect situation for the seller of a dodgy vehicle to exploit.

While writing this, I received an e-mail from a Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal, woman whose fiancé bought a Toyota Rav in June after seeing the advert on Gumtree. It was later found to have major mechanical problems; the roadworthy certificate was fake, the engine number had been tampered with, and when the car was taken to a police station on Wednesday for a clearance certificate, it was impounded.

When they confronted the seller, she became aggressive, hung up and then blocked the couple. So proceed VERY carefully if you opt to buy privately.

What to do: