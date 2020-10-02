Kulula and BA passengers make up R9m worth of 'unused reservations' on Comair's business rescue creditors list

They wanted a refund for their airfares, but instead ended up on a long list of Comair’s creditors in the company’s business rescue process, destined to get only a few cents in the rand.

That’s unless they tell Comair soon that they want to keep their “ticket value” to buy new air tickets within the next 13 months.

The would-be Kulula and British Airways passengers’ 2,250 “unused reservations” make up about R9m of the R7.8bn in claims received by Comair’s creditors, which include hotel groups, aviation companies, the Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) and FNB rewards programme eBucks.

When Comair was placed in business rescue in May, its business rescue practitioners (BRPs) gave those holding tickets for flights between March 14 and October 31 three choices, instructing them to communicate their choice by June 17.

The choices were:

• Keep the value of the cancelled flight booking for use on other bookings for flights until the end of October 2021, “subject to availability and difference in rates, fares and/or taxes”;

• Become a creditor, “such that a claim for the value of the un-flown flight will be dealt with in terms of the business rescue plan, if approved”; or

• Forfeit the value of the ticket.