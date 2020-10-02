Watch-outs of the week: travel pains, bank fraudsters and a false sense of security with warranties

In this weekly segment of bite-sized chunks of useful information, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler summarises news you can use.

Making a travel booking? Always check which website you’ve landed on

Adele wanted to book a flight from Durban’s King Shaka Airport to Jo’burg’s Lanseria Internatinal Airport for later this month, but instead of going directly into the website of her preferred airline, FlySafair, she did a Google search for flights on that route.

Then she clicked on the top hit - eSky - and booked the tickets.

“Because I’ve happily used Travelstart in the past, I thought I would get a very well-priced ticket,” she said.

The cost was R1,631, which included an extra cost for online check-in, done by the passenger as a free service offered by the airline. What a cheek!

On top of that was a R32 “cross-border transaction fee” charged by her bank because eSky is based overseas.