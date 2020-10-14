Why did baby wipes have such a bad whiff?

Whatever caused a batch of Johnson & Johnson baby wipes on the SA market to smell “off" - resulting in many parents turning up their noses at the “pink pack” - the company is not saying.

Parents started to complain about the smell three months ago, with some describing it as "old and musty” and one likening it to “damp towel”.

Several questioned whether the wipes were safe to use on their babies.

“I am so disappointed,” Kerena Mothilall said on Facebook.

“I purchased the box that contains six packs. They are terrible, both quality and smell, but the store refused to take back the box because it is open. I get nauseous when using these wipes for my baby.”

Patricia Govender was particularly outraged, mostly at J&J’s response to customer complaints about the “Gentle All Over Wipes” in the pink pack.

“My family and I have been using J&J products for many generations, and I still enjoy your other products that smell (usually) absolutely heavenly,” she said.

“So you must understand the disappointment I and many other consumers are trying to express (about the current batch).

"Are you down playing the horrendous smell? And saying your consumers should pay full price and just deal with what you call a ‘minor unexpected odour’?

“What steps have been taken to prevent this from happening in the future when it is evident from the batch numbers this is still ongoing?”

Responding about three months ago to a Facebook query from a mother who was battling to find the product, J&J said: “Due to the unexpected increase in sales during this time, we are working to restock the market as quickly as possible.”