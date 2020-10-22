Not just any mask will do — buffs and masks with valves are pretty ineffective

To the few passengers who refuse to co-operate with airlines and airport management, SACAA has a very clear message: “The wearing of masks is a legal requirement in SA, and therefore, passengers, airport and operator staff and crew must always ensure compliance.”

Asked if FlySafair would be adopting a “no buffs/bandannas or vented masks allowed on board” policy in light of the guidelines, the airline’s chief marketing officer, Kirby Gordon, said the airline would take its lead from SACAA.

“We’ll await instructions from them,” he said.

As for current mask compliance on board FlySafair’s flights, Gordon said it's good “for the most part”.

“But we have had some issues with a few customers,” he said.

“Our crew do the best they can to monitor general compliance but there have been a few interactions with difficult passengers.

“They are offloaded when we’re still on the ground, or isolated on board and then met by SAPS on arrival, if the incident occurs during flight.

“Of course we’d rather avoid these sorts of interactions but safety will always remain our primary concern and in the age of this pandemic, correct mask wearing is as much a matter of safety as wearing your seat belt is.”

