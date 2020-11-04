Average shopping basket for online shoppers in SA is R803

The lowest online transaction to date for 2020 was for R1 and the highest was R850,000, with R803 the average basket size, says online payment gateway PayFast.

“We saw a 100% increase in online transactions between April and May 2020," said Jonathan Smit, managing director and founder of PayFast.

Its e-Commerce Performance Index report consists of industry, payment and buyer data sourced from PayFast platforms over the past year. The analysis demonstrates the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on e-commerce from the perspective of merchants and consumers.

“The pandemic forced businesses to shift to digital or face shutting down. Around 60% of merchants noted a shift in sales from physical outlets to online stores since March, with 42% reporting an increase in revenue over lockdown,” said Smit.

According to their data, Gauteng was the province with the highest sales and Northern Cape the lowest with 1%.

Smit said since the start of the lockdown in March, PayFast had registered more than 25,000 new merchants, far surpassing any previous peak periods for business registrations.

“For many businesses that had previously relied on selling their products or services in person, accepting online payments has been a significant help in digitising their offering. Many of these new registrations are also entrepreneurs who finally took the plunge to open their e-commerce businesses during lockdown,” he said.