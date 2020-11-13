ATM costs, bullying calls and car service - what you need to know

Banks generally argue that consumers are responsible for protecting their PINs. So why do so many Capitec clients still spend so long in ATM queues, to pay far more than they need to to get their hands on their cash, and put themselves at risk of ATM fraud, when they could get what they need seven days a week in a far safer environment?

Could it be that many younger consumers prefer digital engagement to face-to-face human interaction, hence an ATM screen is a more appealing option than having to talk to a supermarket cashier? The OBS’ assessments manager, Edrich Buytendorp, says that could well be the case.

“Half of those Capitec customers who lodged ATM fraud-related complaints with our office were under the age 36,” he said.

Interesting times!

Make sure you know when your car’s service is due

So many car owners miss their service intervals by accident, because they are focusing on their mileage, not realising that their car must be serviced at least once a year, regardless of mileage.

Ian e-mailed me this week to say that his mother, who is in her 70s, took her car for a service but later got a call from the dealership’s manager saying the service wouldn’t be covered by her service plan because she’d brought it in three months late.

“My mom has just checked the documents she signed when she purchased the car and there was nothing about bringing the car in within a specific time frame,” he said.

“Apart from this, she is in her early 70s and did not feel safe taking the car in due to the coronavirus.

“Is the manufacturer within its rights to refuse to honour the service plan because the car was brought in late?”

In a word, yes.

And the warranty document Ian’s mom would have received, along with the service book, would have made it clear that the car needed to be serviced every 15,000km or every 12 months, whichever came first.