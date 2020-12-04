Go-to guide for passengers and drop-offs/pick-ups at Johannesburg airport

With pre-Covid-19 signage still in place in the airport precinct, motorists have complained that when they approached in fast flowing traffic, they were unsure where the current drop-off zones were, given that police vehicles are stationed at the ramp leading to the former drop-off zone at domestic departures.

“The CEO and COO of the Airports Company SA (Acsa) are aware of the challenges posed by implementing the access control measures required by the Civil Aviation Authority,” Khambule said.

“We have in recent weeks been considering ways to improve the congestion situation on level 2 of Parkade 2 South in light of complaints.”

Here’s what they have come up with:

PICK-UPS

From Monday, the lower level roadway will be open for pick-ups only, as before Covid-19, but only at two specific spots: nearest to pillars six and 14.

“Pillars on the lower roadway are numbered and serve as location bearings. The lower level roadway is the most convenient area for passengers to be picked up as it is on the same level as the terminal arrivals hall,” Khambule said.

Parking levels 2, 3 and 4 of Parkade 2 South can still be used for passenger pick-ups.

“We anticipate opening the lower roadway and the use of three parking levels for pick-ups in Parkade 2 South will ease congestion and offer options for the consumer. The first 30 minutes of parking at all the three parking levels is free. You do not have to get out of your car and go to a pay machine. The scanner at the exit boom will recognise you are leaving within the 30 minutes and allow you a free exit.

WATCH OUT: Level 2 is not for overnight stays, and the tariffs are designed to discourage that. An overnight stay can cost you several thousand rand.

Levels 3 and 4 of Parkade 2 South are for standard parking where the normal short, medium and long term rates apply. On those two levels, Acsa has also introduced, for a limited time until next year, a 30-minute free period to encourage dropping off.

If you are fetching someone arriving on an international flight, go to Parkade 1, level 1. This basement parkade has easy access to the international arrivals area.

The open-air piazza area is open for metered taxis, e-hailing services and public transport. The airport terminal exit door on the ground level is open to give ease of access to passengers using these services.

DROP-OFFS

The upper roadway is open for drop-offs. Two terminal entrances on this level are open, allowing passengers easy access to airline check-in counters.

“The metro police control access and movement on the upper roadway to prevent congestion,” Khambule said.