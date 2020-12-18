Is your funeral policy legit, know how to buy a wedding dress & don't slip up

In this weekly segment of bite-sized chunks of useful information, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler summarises news you can use:

Are your funeral policies legit?

In SA, funeral policies are aggressively marketed, and as a result many people have several funeral policies.

Many are not aware that those selling funeral policies have to be registered with the Financial Services Conduct Authority (FSCA), because sadly it’s not unusual for funeral parlours to sell policies without being underwritten by a registered long-term insurer.

So before signing up for a policy, ask the funeral parlour for its FSCA registration number and then check that they are registered to sell funeral policies. In many cases the company is registered with the FSCA, but not to sell funeral policies.

When the FSCA investigated Dikwena Funeral Parlour, which has a total of 12 branches in Gauteng and Mpumalanga, it found that the company had “deliberately” failed to ensure that all its clients were underwritten by a registered long-term insurer — a contravention of the Long-Term Insurance Act.