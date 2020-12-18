Consumer Live

New regulations for holiday bookings got it wrong, causing resorts and guest houses unnecessary panic

Wendy Knowler Consumer journalist
18 December 2020 - 12:26
Last-minute cancellations during peak holiday periods usually result in a full forfeit of payments made in advance to secure the booking.
Last-minute cancellations during peak holiday periods usually result in a full forfeit of payments made in advance to secure the booking.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Hotels and guest houses across SA were thrown into panic mode on Tuesday, thanks to a “drafting anomaly” in the revised Disaster Management Act regulations which limited their peak holiday bookings to just 50% capacity.

However, that was corrected late on Thursday with the publishing in the government gazette of a correction in the form of revised level 1 regulations, fixing the offending paragraph.

Tuesday’s version read: “Hotels, lodges, bed and breakfasts, timeshare facilities, resorts and guest houses are subject to a restriction on the number of persons allowed to not more than 50% of the available accommodation capacity, with patrons observing a distance of at least 1.5m from each other.”

The amended paragraph reads: “Hotels, lodges, bed and breakfasts, timeshare facilities, resorts and guest houses are allowed full capacity of the available rooms for accommodation, with patrons observing a distance of at least 1.5m from each other when in common spaces”.

Tourism Business Council CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa told TimesLIVE on Thursday the wording was “a drafting anomaly”.

Covid-19 beach ban: holiday bookings cancelled, coastal towns reeling

Coastal towns identified as Covid-19 hotspots on the Garden Route and in the Eastern Cape are reeling as tourists cancel holiday bookings after the ...
News
2 days ago

“The intention of that regulation is that while a hotel or any other accommodation facility may have 100% occupancy at their establishments, guests may only occupy 50% of the capacity of the common spaces — reception area, poolside, restaurants, bars, spa, gym and so on — at one time,” he said.

“To restrict accommodation capacity as a whole would be going backwards to more severe restrictions. It makes no sense. It would be like expecting the occupants of half the flats in a block of residential flats to vacate.”

For consumers, it means if you change your mind about spending the festive season in a Garden Route destination because the beaches are closed, you can’t cancel your accommodation booking and expect a refund because there is no legal restriction preventing you from checking in on the agreed date.

Lynn Gillham of Ballito in KwaZulu-Natal had made a booking for her family at a guest house in Plettenberg Bay for Christmas, and paid in full, having been assured by the owner that they would get a full refund if a new form of lockdown forced them to cancel their holiday plans.

“This week our president closed the Garden Route beaches, declared Plett a coronavirus hotspot and strongly advised us not to travel far, so I tried to cancel for a refund, but was told I would no longer be getting a full refund,” she told TimesLIVE.

With Tuesday’s publication of the 50% limit on accommodation, she thought the guest house would be forced to cancel bookings, giving her hope for a full refund. However, the subsequent rewording of the regulations put paid to that.

Consumers who cancel holiday bookings because of beach closures or fear of contracting the virus in a hotspot do not have a legal right to a full refund.

Any cancellation would be a “normal” cancellation, made by choice, and therefore the establishment’s usual, pre-coronavirus cancellation penalties apply. Last-minute cancellations during peak holiday periods usually result in a full forfeit of payments made in advance to secure the booking.

GET IN TOUCH: Wendy Knowler specialises in consumer journalism. You can reach her via e-mail: consumer@knowler.co.za or on Twitter: @wendyknowler

READ MORE:

WENDY KNOWLER | Life happens: cancellation policies need to adjust to the new reality

Cancel up to 24 hours before plane flight departure? Greater flexibility is becoming – and should be – the new standard
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

kulula passengers cry foul, while Durban-Cape Town route increasingly under-served by domestic airlines

kulula and British Airways customers who were told they could use what they spent on flights which were cancelled due to Covid-19 are crying foul ...
News
3 weeks ago

Why beaches were closed for holidays in Eastern Cape and not KwaZulu-Natal

Buffalo City mayor Xola Pakati is not 100% sure why the metro has not been declared a Covid-19 hotspot, but he suspects it has to do with fatality ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Zuma comes out firing as he accuses Zondo of making ‘false statements’ News
  2. How a Tshwane family blew R5.7m UIF cash meant for 1,400 workers News
  3. Why beaches were closed for holidays in Eastern Cape and not KwaZulu-Natal South Africa
  4. ‘Too-good-to-be-true’ Jozi housing project shut down by city News
  5. 'He's coming back for Christmas': SA reacts to Malawi government signing papers ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'The virus kills but hunger kills too': Restaurant staff talk of devastating ...
Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
X