Tenants and landlords - what you need to know about level 3 lockdown rules

“The regulations are clearly intended to deter landlords from terminating services, levying penalties or taking action which impacts on the occupancy of residential property.”

However, the regulations do not say tenants are permitted to pay late or to withhold rental, he warned.

“In fact, the regulations specifically leave the position in respect of interest on late payments unchanged,” he said.

“The regulations are not intended to be permanent, and are not intended to be a cover all for defaulting tenants. They only apply to situations where the late payment is caused by the disaster itself,” Shevelew stressed.

“In such a situation, the conduct would be presumed to be an unfair practice, but where the landlord can demonstrate the late payment was caused by some other factor, the subsection will not apply.”