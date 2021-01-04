Santam finally agrees to assess business interruption claims

Insurance giant Santam announced on Monday that it will start assessing claims for those of its clients who had been paying for hospitality and leisure policies, which include business interruption (BI).

The insurer stressed that it will only be assessing those policies which it rejected in the months after the national lockdown of late March 2020, and are now affected by the recent judgment in the Western Cape High Court in the case between Santam and Ma-Afrika Hotels and The Stellenbosch Kitchen, and the judgment of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in the case between Café Chameleon and Guardrisk Limited.

“The Ma-Afrika judgment resolved that there is cover for business interruption losses caused by Covid-19 itself and generally by the national lockdown and related restrictions imposed by government in response to the pandemic, provided that there was an occurrence of Covid-19 within the designated radius of the insured premises,” Santam said.

“The SCA decision in the Café Chameleon court case confirmed that approach,” Santam said on Monday.

Last month, Santam competitors Guardrisk and Hollard committed to paying their clients’ business interruption claims, in light of the SCA dismissal in favour of Café Chameleon on December 17.