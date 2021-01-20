Uber Eats drivers say they earn R150 less per 20 orders than this time last year

Uber Eats has downplayed a threat by drivers, who are “fed up” with reduced fees, to stage a nationwide strike on Friday, saying many drivers don’t support it and will “continue operating as normal”.

Duane Bernard, speaking on behalf Uber Driver Partners SA, told TimesLIVE that due to a decision by Uber Eats to bow to pressure from restaurants and reduce delivery fees from 30% - plus 5% to the driver - to a capped fee of about R9 a meal, as well as “activating” too many drivers on the platform, drivers were now earning about R150 less per 20 orders than they were at this time last year.

Himself an Uber Eats driver in Port Elizabeth, Bernard said drivers were currently being paid a pick-up fee of R10 per delivery plus R4 per 1.6km. They are demanding a fee of R20 for the first 2km plus R6/km after that.

Some Uber Eats drivers withheld their services on December 18, shortly after their fees were reduced.

The drivers also want to be paid more for Uber Connect trips, which is Uber’s courier service, Bernard said.