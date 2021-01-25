Navigating body corporates, tow trucks and paying for old car 'add ons'

But how can you know if the total amount, with all those second-hand extras added, is indeed “market value”?

Here’s how: the TransUnion Car Value Report. For a nominal one-off fee you can access the trade and retail values of the car you’re interested in buying and you can also check that the price you are being offered on your car as a trade-in is market value. Knowledge is power!

What not to do when approached by a tow-truck driver

I thought I’d heard it all about unscrupulous tow truck drivers’ tactics but clearly I was wrong. I am not suggesting that all tow truck operators are unscrupulous, but some, sadly, are.

In a case I’m investigating currently, a man who broke down on a freeway was asked by the tow truck driver, who arrived on the scene within five minutes, to hand over his driver’s licence, which he photographed before handing it back.

The driver was not given any form to sign before the car was towed, he says, and by the time he found out where it had been taken, massive storage costs had mounted. And then he was presented with a form as proof of his consent, with his signature on it.

When he protested that the signature wasn’t his, that photo of his signed driver’s licence was produced as “proof” that it was indeed his signature.

Beware!

Sage advice from Ettienne Pel, national chairman of the United Towing Association SA (UTASA): “Under no circumstances are you obliged to use a towing service against your will, especially where law enforcement puts pressure on you to get the road cleared.

“Law enforcement can give the towing operator at the scene a lawful instruction to remove the vehicle off the roadway to the side of the road at no cost.

“Once moved, you can then use your free will to decide who tows the vehicle.”

Good to know!

“Never sign any document, where the costs are not stipulated on the front of the authorising form to remove the vehicle,” Pel says.