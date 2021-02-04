Sweet treats for wedding guests at a huge discount

What do you do if you get to the till and the box of chocolates marked at R27 on the shelf turns out to cost R100?

If you’re in a branch of Woolworths, the company’s “wrong price” policy should see you getting the box free of charge, and any others at the lower price.

But that’s not what happened to Taylor Paul in the Douglasdale branch in Johannesburg last week. And there was a lot at stake, because she had 31 of those fairly large red chocolate boxes in her trolley.

Having spotted the boxes marked at R26.99 in the store as part of a Valentine’s Day display, Paul had returned the next day with her partner to buy 31 of them as gifts for guests at their wedding next weekend.

“I was extremely upset because the boxes were marked at R26.99 on not one but three shelves in different parts of that store. And the bar code on the shelf sign matched the bar code of those chocolates. There were no other chocolates on sale at that price.

“But both the assistant manager and store manager said no, and they would only give one box for free,” she told TimesLIVE.

“I only saw the R99.99 price sticker on the back of the box when I was at the till, arguing with the manager.”

Eventually, she said, the store manager offered to give her 10 boxes at no cost and the other 21 at R99.99. But the couple left the store empty-handed and “extremely embarrassed”.