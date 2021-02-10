SafariNow tells frustrated customers: 'We'll pay you later'

What’s up with SafariNow? That’s what both business owners and travellers are asking, given that the online accommodation booking site owes them money and appears to have cut communication.

This while still sending out mass marketing e-mails, such as Tuesday's: “We’ve got the perfect deals to get you all loved up on a romantic getaway! Whether you have a sweet Valentine or just want to treat yourself, book these escapes before they sell out ... Get R250 off any booking over R950.”

Heather John, who owns a holiday apartment in Clovelly, Cape Town, is owed about R3,500 by SafariNow for a couple’s four-day stay last month.

“Over the years we’ve successfully had many guests through SafariNow with no problems, so this was unexpected,” she told TimesLIVE. “We got the usual, efficient notifications up until the couple paid the balance they owed and moved out. Usually SafariNow pays us immediately, but this booking was two weeks ago and I still haven’t been paid,” John said.

When she couldn’t contact the company, she did an internet search and found many others accusing SafariNow of not paying monies owed to them.

“What really worries me is that they are still advertising accommodation but obviously not honouring payments,” John said.

Consumer review website HelloPeter is home to scores of recently posted SafariNow complaints.

“I think this company is no longer operational,” said Robert M. “As an establishment we have been waiting for payment made by a guest to be transferred to us and we have yet to receive payment. They do not answer our calls or e-mails.”