Advice on contract cancellations, vehicle tracking options and working away from home

In this weekly segment of bite-sized chunks of useful information, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler summarises news you can use:

Before you sign, check the cancellation terms

It’s been almost 10 years since the Consumer Protection Act (CPA) came into force, but many companies continue to believe they can hold their customers to terms and conditions which do not comply with the act.

Cathy of Germiston contracted a security company for 12 months two years ago, meaning her contract is currently on a month-to-month basis and she can cancel with a month’s written notice, for no penalty, according to the CPA.

However, when she recently gave 30 days’ notice of cancellation, she was told she would be billed for another three months — in other words, the company is imposing a three-month notice period.

When I raised that with the company, the manager said their legal representative said it complied with “the law” and ended the call.