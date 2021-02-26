Only time you can return goods, if they are not defective, is if you buy online - and there are terms

In this weekly segment of bite-sized chunks of useful information, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler summarises news you can use:

You bought the bed, now sleep in it

I regularly hear from people who have bought a bed which they soon discover is not a good “fit” for them. As with Goldilocks and the bears’ porridge, the mattress fails to hit the sweet spot, being either too hard or too soft for their liking.

Then, as reader John recently discovered, the store won’t take back the “used” goods.

He bought a new bed from a major national retailer on Sunday. It was delivered on Tuesday, and that night he and his partner realised it was too hard for them.

“I ended up sleeping on the sleeper couch. I phoned the store and told them I need to exchange the bed for a softer pillow-top, but they said that it can’t be exchanged because the warranty falls away.

“They said that is why they have displays on the floor. But one doesn’t sleep on the display beds. You actually have to sleep on the bed to know.