How to spot a fraudster posing as a genuine buyer and what to do if your cellphone is stolen

In this weekly segment of bite-sized chunks of useful information, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler summarises news you can use:

How to spot the fraudster posing as a genuine buyer

Online marketplaces are a great way to flog your unwanted possessions or pick up a bargain, but many first-time sellers are duped by fraudsters and end up unintentionally gifting them instead.

It happened to Cape Town's Laché Pretorius last week, because she missed several red flags; things she feels Gumtree should make sellers aware of in a hard-to-miss way.

The man who said he wanted to buy her R12,000 keyboard made a big deal about being a family and church-orientated man. Sadly, in this context, that’s almost always a red flag.

Then he suggested they move their sales negotiations to WhatsApp: second red flag.

“They do this to take the conversation off the Gumtree platform so that the conversation cannot be monitored or traced by the platform itself,” says Gumtree MD Claire Cobbledick.

The man said he would do an immediate payment via his bank and Laché later received a proof-of-payment SMS from his bank. These are very easily faked, as in this case.

When the money didn’t reflect, Laché asked the courier service to halt delivery of the keyboard, but then relented when the “buyer” said the bank must have made a mistake by not processing the payment as immediate. And there went her keyboard into the arms of the fraudster.

WHAT TO DO:

Never agree to take your conversation onto WhatsApp if you’re selling something on Gumtree or asking for help on a company’s Facebook page.

Never trust a proof of payment SMS. Always wait for the money to reflect in your bank account before releasing the goods, no matter what the “buyer” tells you.

Cobbledick said the Gumtree site had various links to warnings about fraud and best practice for users, and regularly issues warnings via media releases and social media posts. “However we do take this feedback as an indication that we could be doing more; we are currently exploring additional technical options to offer more on-site support as well as making HELP buttons more visible,” she said.