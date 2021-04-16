Squeaky bed woes, scam customer care agents on WhatsApp, fishy sales

Then they ask for all the person’s personal information, including bank statements, and the customer, utterly relieved and delighted at getting some help at last, willingly gives it up, and becomes a victim of identity impersonation.

Be extremely wary of the “let’s do this on WhatsApp” suggestion. It is the fraudster’s way of getting the would-be victim off the official company’s public platform and into a private conversation where they can dupe them undetected.

In the case I dealt with earlier this month, Lizelle, frustrated at not being able to sort out a double debit on her account by MTN, left a negative review on the network’s Facebook page.

“Natasha” reached out her, posing as an MTN agent, saying she’d help Lizelle resolve the problem.

“She then asked for proof of my ID, which I provided. She said because MTN had double debited me, she would need my banking details to refund me the money.

“And like an idiot, I obliged.”

The fraudster also talked her into providing three months’ bank statements, and she used them to take out several loans in Lizelle’s name.

Impersonation fraud is sadly not a rare occurrence.

According to the SA Fraud Prevention Service, the incidence of impersonation fraud increased by 337% in 2020 compared with 2019.

Always have your guard up.

Buying a bed? Don’t rest until you’ve done research

Never has it been more important to do your research on a company before doing business with it.