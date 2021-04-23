Beware fine print on office equipment contracts & evading phone bank scam

In this weekly segment of bite-sized chunks of useful information, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler summarises news you can use:

Beware the extortionate office equipment contract

For many small business owners, taking out a contract for their office printer or switchboard system seems like a better option than buying the equipment outright, but many of those contracts are rip-offs in the extreme.

For one thing, many roll over for another full term — often five years — if the business owner forgets to cancel before the end of the initial term. That is highly prejudicial, and thus outlawed by the Consumer Protection Act — such fixed-term contracts can only continue on a month-to-month basis if the customer doesn’t pro-actively give written notice of cancellation.

However, there’s no such protection with business contracts, sadly. Should the business owner sell, close up shop or want out of the contract for any other reason, they’re often horribly tripped up by the small print of their contracts.