These 2 banks don't charge fees for Netflix, Spotify, Bolt & Booking.com payments

Interestingly, Capitec charges no such fee on Uber rides. Here’s why: “Uber switch their payments locally, which means our clients pay no transaction fees when using their services.”

None of the other four big banks charge international fees for either of the e-hailing services.

“We will remain transparent while we work with the SA Reserve Bank and the payment schemes to reduce these fees, while encouraging international brands operating in South Africa, such as Netflix, Spotify and Bolt, to switch their payments within our borders as determined by a SA Reserve Bank (SARB) directive,” Capitec said.

Standard Bank and Nedbank also charge an international transaction fee for “cross-border” purchases such as Netflix, Spotify and Booking.com.

Absa only charges the “overseas” cross-border transaction when the retailer is resident outside SA and displays the amount owing on the transaction in foreign currency. If the amount due is presented in rand, no fee is charged.

FNB does not charge international processing fees for global streaming services such as Netflix, iTunes and Amazon Prime.

So FNB and Absa win most consumer-friendly “award” on this one.

When one hour costs you a whole day

If you plan to hire a car, please find out how they charge in terms of rental duration.

Lynne of Cape Town found out, too late, that the car rental company she chose charges the full daily rate if a client returns a rental car even just a little over the 24-hour period. They don’t charge pro-rata, or even a half-day rate: you pay the full daily rate if you return the car just an hour or two into the next 24-hour period.

The pertinent clause in the company’s terms and conditions is this: “Daily rates are calculated strictly per day, from time of delivery of the vehicle to time of return of the vehicle.”