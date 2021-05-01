Consumer Live

Mango dodges lessors’ threat to ground 14 aircraft

Wendy Knowler Consumer journalist
01 May 2021 - 16:56
Embattled state-owned Mango Airlines dodged two bullets this week. File photo.
Embattled state-owned Mango Airlines dodged two bullets this week. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Embattled state-owned Mango Airlines dodged two bullets this week — first the grounding Acsa imposed on Wednesday before withdrawing it and then its lessors’ threat to ground 14 aircraft from Saturday unless they were paid.

Mango’s communications head Benediction Zubane said on Saturday the airline “continues to operate as normal from today and beyond”.

That applies to all routes except the Johannesburg to Zanzibar one “which is under review”, he said.

The extent of the SAA subsidiary’s woes were revealed in a memo acting CEO William Ndlovu sent to staff on April 22.

In it he said operations would temporarily stop from May 1 “until such time we receive funding [to pay creditors, including aircraft lessors] or complete the business rescue process, should it be supported by the department of public enterprises (DPE)”.

The DPE had promised Mango a cash bailout by October last year, then postponed it to the end of April, only to push that out until June.

The aircraft lessors had given Mango an ultimatum that should they not receive their money by the end of April “then all their aircraft must be grounded until such time that Mango receives the funds and can pay”, Ndlovu said in the memo.

“This means that Mango will not be able to operate from May 1, 2021 due to no aircraft being available for operations.”

Whatever happened to get the lessors to do an about-turn on their grounding threat, Mango is not saying for now.

Asked when the airline stopped taking bookings for post-April departures, Zubane said that happened on April 15, a week before Ndlovu sent the memo about operations possibly being suspended from May 1.

Mango’s survival depends on passenger bookings, but the airline has been widely criticised for its failure to communicate appropriately during this chaotic week, particularly regarding the “reaccommodation” of passengers affected by Wednesday’s unexpected grounding and the continued suspension of the Zanzibar route.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Mango leaves clients high and dry. Will getting a refund be a fruitless exercise?

A customer who paid R6,000 for tickets was told by ‘guest relations’ they had no information about refunds or vouchers
News
3 days ago

Mango Airlines customers experience flight delays, uncertainty

Mango Airlines has apologised for Wednesday morning’s flight interruptions and delays.
News
3 days ago

'Mayday' at 27,000ft but 117 passengers on Mango flight to Durban emerge unscathed

While flying at 27,000ft above sea level on January 25, the crew of a Mango flight from Johannesburg to Durban declared an emergency and broadcast a ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Sexwale 'heritage fund': Bank for International Settlements does not service ... South Africa
  2. Standard Bank apologises to customers for end-of-month glitch South Africa
  3. Zulu nation shocked as Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu dies South Africa
  4. Buthelezi to provide clarity on status of reportedly ill regent of Zulu nation, ... South Africa
  5. Hawks arrest eight over R25m ‘toilet tender fraud’ in Free State South Africa

Latest Videos

'ANC dropped the ball': Ramaphosa concedes and apologizes for party's handling ...
'ANC dropped the ball': Ramaphosa concedes and apologizes for party's handling ...
X