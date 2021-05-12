These two banks generated the most customer complaints

FNB and Capitec saw the biggest increase in the number of clients it annoyed and upset last year, the Ombudsman for Banking Services’ (OBS) case statistics reveal.

Published in the OBS’s 2020 annual report on Wednesday, the statistics reveal a particularly significant leap in the number of cases opened by the OBS involving those two banks: 2,197 FNB cases, compared with 1,707 in 2019, while Capitec cases jumped from 763 in 2019 to 1,259 last year.

Complaints to the OBS by customers of the other big banks also increased in 2020, but not nearly as dramatically. The office opened 445 more Standard Bank cases than in 2019, there were 104 more African Bank cases and Nedbank cases were 123 up on the previous year.

In contrast, complaints to that office by Absa clients have dropped dramatically since 2019, thanks mainly to the bank’s decision to reimburse their clients’ fraud losses. In 2019 the OBS opened 1,483 Absa cases but last year that number dropped to 943.

Fraud cases dominate the five top complaints categories: current accounts, internet banking, personal loans, credit cards and ATMs.