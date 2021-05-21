How to manage telesales calls & great news: robocalls will be outlawed from July

The second call was made at 8.45pm — and after he’d told them not to call again just the night before.

When I took up the case with TFG, quoting the CPA telesales call time limits, I was reminded that the CPA does not apply to insurance sales.

The company said David had opted in to receive telemarketing calls, and that’s why he was contacted on May 18.

“Regrettably, due to a clerical error on our side, his request to be opted out of telemarketing was not recorded correctly, and as a result he was called again on [the following night] regarding our optional insurance products.

“This is an error that we profusely apologise for. The actions of the representative in question are being investigated.

“Despite the fact that the Consumer Protection Act does not apply to insurance marketing, we always consider customer convenience before contacting our customers, which is a standard required by the applicable insurance legislation.