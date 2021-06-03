Not so fast — don't risk invalidating your car warranty come July 1

He revealed that only 20% of cars on SA roads are under warranty.

The guidelines are intended to steer industry players towards dropping the barriers to entry for the small, independent, mostly previously disadvantaged service providers, and were published in December after three years of negotiations with stakeholders across the spectrum.

Right to Repair South Africa (R2R), a section 21 company which has been driving the transformation of the industry, has argued that consumers should have the choice of buying a service or maintenance plan with their new vehicles or choosing an independent repairer, “because it’s more convenient, offers a better service experience, better location, or is more affordable”.

Built-in service plans and extended warranties unfairly lock in consumers and are anti-competitive, R2R says.

The guidelines compel manufacturers to be transparent about the price of any pre-included service plan, maintenance plan, extended warranty or scratch and dent product, to enable consumers to make informed choices about the required future maintenance of their vehicles.

Up to now, those extras have been built into the purchase price, and have attracted interest in financed deals.

But here’s what Nada wants consumers to know:

• Unlike service plans, the warranties offered by manufacturers on new vehicles are excluded from “unbundling”.

If you take your car to be repaired, under warranty, by a workshop other than one of the manufacturer’s franchised dealerships, you will have to pay for it yourself. You will not be reimbursed by the manufacturer.

• Having your car serviced, while under warranty, by an independent service provider (ISP) carries risks which the ISP is obliged to warn consumers about.

“Any damages to a vehicle as a result of work performed or non-original spare parts fitted by ISPs will be assessed by the respective manufacturers and either parts of, or the entire warranty can be voided.”

• Manufacturers are only obliged to approve an application if that ISP meets the full terms, conditions and criteria set out by the OEM.

“This is vital for consumers to understand and is incorporated into the guidelines to protect the customer and the integrity of their vehicle,” Dommisse said.

“The manufacturers make major investments in intensive training programmes to equip their franchised dealer technicians with the requisite skills and knowledge to deal with intricate procedures and the introduction of new technologies. These programmes are critical to ensuring vehicle safety and in turn the safety of technicians and ultimately motorists.”