Rental application fees, minimum spend demand from retailers, plus the downside of Facebook quizzes

In this weekly segment of bite-sized chunks of useful information, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler summarises news you can use:

Are rental application fees legal?

Surely estate agents don’t have the right to ask prospective tenants to pay a fee just to apply to rent a property, regardless of whether they are the chosen ones?

“Nick” recently raised the issue on Twitter: “Been asked by an estate agent in Cape Town to pay an application fee of R950 just to apply to rent an affordable apartment. Not guaranteed I’ll get it. This seems like extortion. If there are 10 applicants, the agent gets nearly R10,000 in application fees.”

I asked Cape Town-based rental property attorney Marlon Shevelew if there was a law or regulation prohibiting the practice.

“While there is no law as to how much a rental agency or landlord can charge for a lease agreement, the Rental Housing Act (RHA) stipulates ‘any costs in relation to contract of lease shall only be payable by the tenant upon proof of factual expenditure by the landlord’. But it is not entirely clear if that section was intended to apply to application fees,” he said.