Remote jamming, balloon payments & faulty products: What you need to know

In this weekly segment of bite-sized chunks of useful information, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler summarises news you can use:

Balloon payments can burst your car dream

What can you do if you have your heart set on a car, but you can’t afford the monthly repayment amount, if you finance it over five or six years?

The most sensible thing would be to settle for a less expensive car instead, but what many do is go for the “balloon payment” deal, or finance the car over very long periods — up to eight years.

I’d strongly advise against both those ways of buying a car you can’t afford.

A balloon payment deal lowers your monthly instalment over the repayment period by setting aside a lump sum which you then have to pay at the end of that period, usually six years.