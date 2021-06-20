Geyser tips, airline perfume policies and pre-inspections for homes

As for the massive spike in fire claims during the winter months, that’s because we are using gas heaters, fireplaces, electric heaters, candles, paraffin stoves and electric blankets to stay warm. It takes only one ember close to flammable material, one faulty gas hose or wire or one switch left in the “on” or “open” setting for fire to result.

Here’s how to avoid becoming a statistic:

Fire safety:

Make sure that all heating appliances and devices are SABS approved and, where applicable, installed by a certified service provider.

Read and obey the manual, which warns against using devices on maximum heat for extended periods of time or placing them on an uneven surface.

Make sure that appliances’ piping and wiring are in good condition and take your gas bottles to a gas retailer to have them checked for leaks regularly.

Never leave heaters, electrical blankets, candles or stoves unattended. Before going to bed at night make sure that all heat sources are turned off.

Do not overload one single power source. Unplug and switch off all electrical appliances that are not in use.

Make sure that heating, electric and electronic devices are in a spacious and well-ventilated spot to prevent overheating. Don’t cover heaters with clothing or other material to dry.

Light first, gas second: If you have a gas heater or cook with gas, light the match or lighter first, before turning on the gas.

Have a fire extinguisher where heat sources are frequently used and make sure that you know how to activate and operate it.

Geyser safety:

Geysers should be serviced by a qualified plumber every three years. Among the things they check is the thermostat temperature — it should be no higher than 60 degrees.

Consider investing in a geyser blanket and timer to not only save on electricity, but also to help avoid a burst geyser caused by extreme fluctuations in heating and cooling.

Fit a drip-tray underneath the geyser.

Switch off your geyser from time to time, especially during peak electricity demand periods, but it’s best to not let it get cold, as this additional contraction-expansion cycle could decrease the lifespan of your geyser, while also consuming more electricity to warm the water up again.