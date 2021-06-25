WENDY KNOWLER | Duped into debt review, tread carefully & know your rights

Tread carefully or risk physical and financial injury

Have you checked your tyre tread recently? It’s a question which is most pertinent to those living in the Cape, in the midst of that province’s wet season, but all parts of the country experience wet days now and then in their dry seasons.

If you have a rear-wheel-drive car, the tread on your rear tyres is particularly significant because that’s the biggest factor determining whether or not you stay on the road when you hit a wet patch. Freeways are particularly treacherous, because speed increases your chances of losing traction.

Apart from the risk of serious injury or death as a result of veering off the road, that combination of wet road and poor tyre tread will most certainly result in your insurance claim being rejected.

That’s what happened to a Durban man earlier this year — his SUV left the N3 and rolled down an embankment, as a result of which it was declared a “write off” by his insurer. The company also rejected his claim because two forensic accident investigators concluded that his rear wheels lacked sufficient tread.

How can you tell? All tyre brands have tread wear indicators spaced evenly through the main grooves in the tyre tread. If they are flush with the level of the tread, then the tyre must be replaced.

The CPA can be confusing — even to returns agents

A quick Consumer Protection Act (CPA) refresher: different rights apply if you buy something in a shop as opposed to buying it online. With shop-bought goods, you don’t have the right to return them if they aren’t defective.

But if a product breaks in some way, or becomes unfit for purpose within six months of purchase, you can return it for your choice of refund, replacement or repair. You don’t have to settle for a repair.

When it comes to online purchases, the Electronic Communications and Transactions Act (ECTA) allows you to return an item within seven days of delivery for a refund, minus the courier cost of returning it to them (though the bigger e-tailers do not pass this cost on to their customers as a service).