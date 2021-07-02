Consumer Live

Just three domestic airlines to fly in SA from Monday due to level 4 restrictions

Wendy Knowler Consumer journalist
02 July 2021 - 16:09
Flysafair is one of only three airlines that will be operating in SA from Monday until the end of the month. The other two are Mango and Airlink. File photo.
Flysafair is one of only three airlines that will be operating in SA from Monday until the end of the month. The other two are Mango and Airlink. File photo.
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Flysafair, Mango and Airlink are the only domestic airlines that will be operating in SA from Monday July 5 until the end of the month.

As a response to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s moving the country to level 4 lockdown restrictions on Sunday, and the prohibition on all non-essential travel in and out of Gauteng, both Comair — which operates Kulula and British Airways (BA) — and Lift Airline have announced that they will be suspending all scheduled flights for three weeks.

Kulula and BA flights are set to resume on July 30, “subject to regulations being eased and Covid-19 infection rates, particularly in Gauteng, being contained”. Lift’s schedule is only set to resume on August 1.

FlySafair has opted to continue operating, but with a reduced schedule.

“We’ve had to make some changes to fit in with the 9pm curfew, but the flights will still operate,” FlySafair's chief marketing officer Kirby Gordon told TimesLIVE on Friday.

Comair cans Kulula and British Airways flights

Comair, operators of for Kulula and British Airways, have temporarily suspended all flights in SA for the next three weeks.
Business
1 hour ago

“Business are still operating and people still need to get to funerals and the like, so there can’t be a complete suspension of domestic flights.

“Obviously we respect that people are not permitted, and shouldn’t, travel for leisure at the moment — especially to Gauteng, but we are committed to still being there for those who do need to travel for essential reasons,” he said.

The airline is offering penalty-free changes and full refunds to passengers’ FlySafair wallets for those who wish to cancel pre-booked flights — on all routes.

Mango and Airlink also intend to continue operating as scheduled.

Airlink tweeted on Friday afternoon: “Even though leisure travel to Gauteng is not permitted, transiting through Gauteng to your final destination is permitted.”

Those with return flights booked on Kulula, BA or Lift from Monday can be accommodated by FlySafair, Gordon said. “Lift has already moved their affected passengers on to our flights.”

Lift has advised its customers with bookings during the suspension period to change or cancel them via their online “Manage my Booking” facility, without any penalty fees.

“You can rebook to fly before or on July 4 or rebook to fly from August 1 onwards. No penalty fees will apply for cancellations or flight changes‚ but a difference in fare may apply to flight changes.

“Your flight can also be cancelled into a Lift wallet and all credits can be used for any future flights or associated services‚ such as seats and baggage.”

Kulula has asked its affected passengers to make booking changes online at kulula.com/manage-booking.

Those who hold a valid ticket booked for travel between June 28 and July 29 will be able to use their ticket within twelve months from the first date of travel, without any penalty.

The British Airways “Book with Confidence” policy will apply to all customers holding a valid ticket with British Airways operated by Comair, the company said.

The restrictions will be reviewed on July 11, President Ramaphosa said. 

GET IN TOUCH: You can contact Wendy Knowler for advice with your consumer issues via e-mail: consumer@knowler.co.za or on Twitter: @wendyknowler.

READ MORE:

Why are flights not banned under level 4 lockdown? Fikile Mbalula clears the air

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula says airlines are not superspreaders and will be allowed to operate during alert level 4.
News
2 days ago

Alert level 4 in full swing: Mango adjusts flights in line with the curfew

Mango Airlines said flights affected by the curfew will be adjusted accordingly.
News
2 days ago

SAA sale is not yet a done deal, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday that the deal between South African Airways and the Takatso consortium is not finalised.
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Average pay for domestic workers in SA is below living wage South Africa
  2. Zuma likely to get ‘special treatment’ in jail, say prison and legal experts News
  3. Security guard will build dream home, buy cars and invest R11m jackpot win South Africa
  4. 'We won't go back until it's safe' — Rio Tinto closes SA operations over ... South Africa
  5. ‘Police will have no choice but to act’, says Bheki Cele on lockdown rules South Africa

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...