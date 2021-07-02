Just three domestic airlines to fly in SA from Monday due to level 4 restrictions

Flysafair, Mango and Airlink are the only domestic airlines that will be operating in SA from Monday July 5 until the end of the month.

As a response to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s moving the country to level 4 lockdown restrictions on Sunday, and the prohibition on all non-essential travel in and out of Gauteng, both Comair — which operates Kulula and British Airways (BA) — and Lift Airline have announced that they will be suspending all scheduled flights for three weeks.

Kulula and BA flights are set to resume on July 30, “subject to regulations being eased and Covid-19 infection rates, particularly in Gauteng, being contained”. Lift’s schedule is only set to resume on August 1.

FlySafair has opted to continue operating, but with a reduced schedule.

“We’ve had to make some changes to fit in with the 9pm curfew, but the flights will still operate,” FlySafair's chief marketing officer Kirby Gordon told TimesLIVE on Friday.