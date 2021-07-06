Nice for some: Short-term insurance industry makes record profits, thanks to the pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has proved to be very lucrative indeed for SA’s short-term insurers, yet some remain loathe or very slow to pay business-interruption claims to clients who have been crippled by the series of restrictive lockdowns.

This emerged at a media briefing hosted by Insurance Claims Africa (ICA), a specialist public loss-adjuster representing about 850 claimants in the tourism and hospitality sector in their battle to get large insurers to pay out on business-interruption claims.

The company commissioned research aimed at establishing whether the short-term insurance industry was in a sufficiently sound financial disposition to afford business-interruption claims.

The resultant report — by Dr Roelof Botha, economic adviser to the Optimum Investment Group, and Keith Lockwood from the Gordon Institute of Business Science — reveals that the industry is not just financially sound but has in fact made record profits since the start of the government-imposed lockdowns last March.

In stark contrast, their customers, whose business-interruption claims were contested from the start, are in a desperate battle to survive. Many have been forced to close.

“It’s mind-boggling that insurers are so hesitant to pay [business-interruption] claims,” Botha said. “It’s not morally or economically justified.”