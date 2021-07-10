Prescribed debt, testing appliances as soon as you buy them — and how a happy snap can settle a dispute

In this weekly segment of bite-sized chunks of useful information, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler summarises news you can use:

Timing is everything

The six-month Consumer Protection Act (CPA) “implied” warranty is an incredibly valuable consumer protection. “Implied” means it’s in place whether the retailer likes it or not — it is obliged to refund, replace or repair a product if it becomes unfit for purpose within six months.

So don’t buy something and put it away for months before using it for the first time, as you’re essentially squandering most or all of that precious protection.

And thanks to reader Rob, I have a new warning — don’t buy a garden shed in the height of summer if you live in the Western Cape or in winter if you live in other parts of the country which get storms in summer.

That's because by the time the outdoor product is put to a proper test by intense weather, your golden six-month CPA warranty will have expired.

Rob bought his shed online last November and erected it the following month. All was fine during summer, he told me, “but during the first winter storm the doors blew in, allowing the wind to buffet the shed off its cement base — it had been screwed to the floor — and blow it into the boundary wall, damaging it further.

“So now much of it is dented and twisted and the doors have been warped.”

As he says, the product is clearly not suitable to be sold as an outdoor shed if it can’t withstand a single Cape storm, but the company is refusing to entertain a claim “after such a lengthy period”.

I intend to take up the case in any event, but if you’re in the market for a garden shed, make sure you time your purchase so you have most of your warranty intact when it’s tested by seasonal storms.

Speaking of timing, when you buy something online you have the benefit of a week’s cooling-off period, during which time you can send it back, whether there is something wrong with it or not, for a full refund, minus the cost of returning it.

That lovely protection comes courtesy of the Electronic Communications and Transactions Act. The cooling off period begins on the day of delivery, so open the box and engage with the product immediately if you want the full benefit of that “change your mind” week.

You can’t play the debt prescription card if ...

A debt is considered to be prescribed, in terms of the Prescription Act if, in the previous three years, you have not made any payment towards settling it, acknowledged owing the money in any way or agreed to pay it, or been summonsed in respect of it.

Most, but not all, debts prescribe in three years. A 30-year prescription period applies to mortgage bonds, any debt arising as a result of a judgment and any state-related debt, including traffic fines and TV licences.