Consumer Live

KwaZulu-Natal facing a critical medicines shortage

Wendy Knowler Consumer journalist
15 July 2021 - 07:22
The Durban CBD after a long day of looting.
The Durban CBD after a long day of looting.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

A critical medicines shortage in KwaZulu-Natal is inevitable, given that scores of pharmacies have been looted and a pharmaceutical manufacturing plant in the province has been destroyed, along with two massive distribution warehouses.

That’s according to Jackie Maimin, CEO of the Independent Community Pharmacists Association. Independent pharmacies make up more than half the pharmacies in KZN.

“We will have to get medicines from other provinces, but the challenge is securing security escorts for those trucks,” she said.

“The drivers are extremely worried that they will be targeted but armed escorts are very hard to come by.

“We’ve been told that the SANDF is over-stretched.”

'My father's people are committing suicide': Zulu King pleads with rioters

'I appeal to the Zulu nation to withdraw from participation in the destruction of our country. I appeal for calm, for peace to be restored,' King ...
News
14 hours ago

With all Clicks and Dis-Chem pharmacies remaining closed in KZN, those pharmacies which have been able to open, if only for a few hours a day, are helping each other out with medicine stock, Maimin said.

“We are working off a map of hot spotsto avoid having pharmacies open in the most volatile areas.”

In many cases, there is only one pharmacist on duty, when usually there are three or four, with a very long queue of people outside.

“One pharmacist was told by police to close up and get home while he still could, but he refused as there were still 20 people who needed medicine.

“He ended up having a very scary drive home.”

In many communities, residents have come out at night, standing with pharmacists to protect pharmacies from looters. “Small corner pharmacies are not a priority for security forces, who are primarily focused on saving lives, but when it comes to life-saving medication, it actually is about saving lives,” Maimin said.

Looters have stolen fridges full on insulin which diabetics need to survive, along with ARVs for HIV-positive people, cancer drugs, tuberculosis medication and more. “So there will be a shortage of those drugs, especially given that the Cipla plant, a major manufacturer of generic drugs, has been looted, along with two huge distribution warehouses, VPD and Pharmed.”

To make matters worse, looters stole pharmacy computers, containing entire patient records.

“We will be able to retrieve some of that information from the Cloud, but it won’t be possible in many cases, so thousands of people will have to go back to their doctors to get new prescriptions for their chronic medication.”

Durban vaccination sites, Dis-Chem testing stations in KZN closed due to 'civil unrest'

Clinics and community vaccination sites in Durban were closed on Monday as protesters continued to go on the rampage in and around the city.
News
2 days ago

The SA Pharmacy Council said on Wednesday it was distraught at the looting of pharmacies, destruction of healthcare services and livelihoods.

“Among the looted items are Covid-19 vaccines and scheduled medicines, which when used without proper pharmacist counselling on storage and dosage may result in harm to one’s health,” said CEO Vincent Tlala. “We are also worried by the loss of pharmaceutical care that the affected areas will experience as a result of the temporary and, in most cases, prolonged closures of pharmacies as most of the pharmacies that are affected are independently owned.”

CONTACT WENDY: E-mail: consumer@knowler.co.za; Twitter: @wendyknowler; Facebook: wendyknowlerconsumer

READ MORE:

90 pharmacies lost to looting sprees

There is a health risk in addition to the economic losses, the SA Pharmacy Council warns.
News
16 hours ago

Durbanites hustle for food and medicine amid ongoing looting

Few stores are operating, with some closed by police and others setting up WhatsApp groups for collections
News
1 day ago

State-owned insurer Sasria says claims linked to civil unrest will be paid

Businesses and homeowners who have Sasria cover will have their legitimate claims met, and in the case of smaller claims, they will be paid out ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'I did not step into Woolworths': Mercedes-driving 'looter' speaks out South Africa
  2. Government lifts ban on large gatherings in bid to quell unrest South Africa
  3. WATCH | Dealership hit as looters help themselves to batteries and tyres South Africa
  4. WATCH | 14 moments from the looting that had Mzansi shaking their heads South Africa
  5. Cold front brings snow to Western Cape and sub-zero chill to Joburg South Africa

Latest Videos

‘I will die for my community’: Taxi drivers fight back against looters
Death, destruction & looting: How did SA get here over seven days?