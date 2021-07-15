WATCH | 'They saved the whole shop with cooking oil!': But three centres lost to looters

But the R200m mall is what Müller calls “unoperational”, and under armed guard.

“A crowd of about 5,000 started gathering outside the mall at 1am on Monday, and by 6am they had pushed down all the fences, and began looting shops — 59 were stripped bare. They then set fire to the mall, but our security and centre management guys managed to contain it.

“We sent in a helicopter with security company personnel, armed with smoke grenades and stun guns, to help the police on the ground at both Tugela Ferry Mall and Mpophomeni Mall, but when they reported to us that the crowd had begun shooting at them, we told them to back off.”

At the group’s 5,000m2 Mpophomeni Mall near Midmar Dam, crowds gathered from early on Sunday evening, and when President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address ended, they stormed in and began “looting it to the bone”, Müller said.

“Once the 30 stores were empty, they began dismantling the building itself — lights, air-conditioning units, our diesel cart — and then they set the Shoprite alight, along with Ackermans, Pep, KFC and more.

“Next month the mall would have been serving that community for a year. Now it’s all gone.”