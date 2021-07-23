Ouch! Gauteng woman suffers R64,000 loss to 'pre-auction sale' scam

In this weekly segment of bite-sized chunks of useful information, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler summarises news you can use:

How not to buy a car

“Lerato” of Soweto saw Instagram adverts for cars about to be auctioned by a company calling itself Motus Autohuis, and earlier this week, after contacting the company, she was e-mailed a range of repossessed cars being prepared for auction. Or so she was told.

She fancied a 2015 BMW 135i Sport, and was told they would pull it out of the auction if she paid a deposit on the R55,000 selling price.

The price alone should have been a great big red flag, but Lerato did as she was told.

Her first “deposit” payment was R20,000, followed by one of R35,000, at which point she believed she’d paid in full for the Beemer.

Then she was told that VAT hadn’t been included in the advertised price, and asked to pay another R9,000. She did, bringing her total loss to R64,000, the money having come out of her savings and credit card accounts.

The car never materialised and both her cellphone numbers were promptly blocked by the fraudsters.