Passengers stranded as Mango Airlines suspends flights

Hundreds of Mango ticket holders were left stranded at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo and Cape Town international airports on Tuesday, a day after the deeply indebted airline confirmed it will go into business rescue.

Passengers had made their way to the airports for the 10.15am and 10.25am flights by the time Mango notified them by SMS that the flights had been suspended.

The Halabi family of five from Durban were among the scores who left their Cape Town accommodation early on Tuesday morning ahead of their 10.15am Mango flight back home, only to find the airline’s check-in counters at the Cape Town airport deserted.

“Only at 8.53am did we receive an SMS from Mango saying all flights are temporarily suspended,” Michelle Halabi told TimesLIVE.

“That was far too late for all us of us who made our way here after paying for tickets.