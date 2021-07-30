Lowdown on returns after looting, generic cellphone chargers and cars online

In this weekly segment of bite-sized chunks of useful information, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler summarises news you can use.

A perfect storm: mass store looting and a no-receipt-required recall

Supermarkets have no right to refuse to refund you for your recalled tins of Koo veggies if you don’t have a till slip proving where you bought them. Or, more to the point, that you bought them at all.

The timing of Tiger Brands’ massive recall couldn’t have been worse, coming just a few weeks after the mass looting of hundreds of shops in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

One can understand managers — especially those working in recently looted stores — being a bit jittery about issuing refunds for goods to people who don’t have receipts. All week I’ve been hearing from consumers, mainly in KwaZulu-Natal, who got the “no can do, not without a slip” response from store managers when they tried to return stock to supermarkets.

Ingrid Fakathi wrote: “I went to Checkers Davenport with Koo baked beans. However, I was not assisted because I didn't have proof of purchase, yet Tiger Brands said we can take the recalled products to any supermarket for a refund.”

The Checkers store in Davenport Square was cleaned out by looters on July 12.

Responding, Shoprite said the group would be “reiterating to stores again” that recall refunds may be done with or without a receipt.

“We apologise to customers for any confusion caused.”