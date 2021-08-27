Cellphone companies ring big changes in small print, so don’t snooze or you’ll lose

Here’s the thing: it’s not unusual for a range of contract lengths to be advertised on the same page. What’s misleading is the monthly-amounts-payable feature in large font, but the contract duration in relatively tiny font, and printed sideways, making them even easier to miss, as in PMx30 or PMx36.

So when signing a contract, make no assumptions about the contract period, especially if you’ve chosen a particularly nice-to-have smartphone. It’s very likely you’re committing to paying that monthly amount for three years, not two.

Kulula ticket credit: use or lose

When Comair went into business rescue last May, those with “unflown” British Airways and Kulula tickets for flights from March 14 to November 30 were given the option of becoming a creditor or retaining the value of their tickets in what Comair called a “travel bank account”.

Time is now running out for those who banked their ticket value — it must be used for travel before the end of November this year.

“This cannot be extended as creditors and other interested and affected parties have accepted the business rescue plan,” a Comair spokesperson told TimesLIVE this week.

Despite Comair choosing to suspend its services on July 5 until September 1 as a response to the adjusted level 4 lockdown which restricted travel in and out of Gauteng, Comair says its “travel bank” customers have had the opportunity to use the value of their tickets since December “and can still do so from September 1 until 30 November”.

Tickets for Kulula flights between June 28 and August 31 this year will remain valid until the end of August 2022 and no change of booking fee or fare difference will be charged.