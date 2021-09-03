Invoice scammers have upped their game, navigating Uber cancellation fees

In this weekly segment of bite-sized chunks of useful information, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler summarises news you can use:

Spread the word to avoid the invoice scam

For the past four years or so, I’ve been warning consumers about the intercepted invoice scam. Scammers hack into the email accounts of companies which email invoices to their clients for goods or services supplied, or pay their suppliers on receipt of their

e-mailed invoices, and start monitoring their email exchanges.

When they spot emails with invoices attached, they insert their bank account details and send the altered invoice from an email address almost identical to the real one. That’s how many customers and companies end up paying the fraudster instead of the legitimate company, and because most companies give their clients some payment leeway, it can take days or even weeks for that to come to light, by which time the money is long gone from the fraudster’s account. Understandably, this form of fraud leads to strained business relationships as neither party feels they are responsible for the fraud.

With so many companies wise to the scam now, and warning their customers about it, the criminals have upped their game.

John McLoughlin, CEO of Cape Town-based cyber security company J2, said the recent mass transition to work-from-home had played into the criminals’ hands.

“They are taking a much more personal approach to targeting their prey,” he said.